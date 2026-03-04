New Delhi: Finnish President Alexander Stubb Begins 3-Day State Visit To India, Receives Ceremonial Welcome | X @MEAIndia

New Delhi: Finnish President Alexander Stubb arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for a three-day State Visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was received at the airport by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh.

The Finnish President was also accorded a Guard of Honour upon his arrival.

MEA's Tweet

Taking to X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "A warm welcome to India! President Alexander Stubb of the Republic of Finland has arrived in New Delhi on a State Visit to India. President Stubb was accorded a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour, and was received by Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh at the airport."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Iran Embassy In Delhi Opens Condolence Book For Ayatollah Ali Khamenei On March 5–6

President Stubb will remain in India until March 7 and is accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes Ministers, senior officials and prominent business leaders.

During his visit, he will attend the 11th edition of the Raisina Dialogue, scheduled to take place in New Delhi from March 5 to 7, where he will serve as the Chief Guest and deliver the keynote address.

This marks President Stubb's first visit to India since assuming office.

According to the MEA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Alexander Stubb will hold wide-ranging discussions aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors. They are also expected to exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual concern, including collaboration in multilateral forums. The Prime Minister will host a lunch in honour of the visiting leader.

Read Also West Asia Conflict Casts Shadow On Agra Footwear, Moradabad Handicrafts Exports

During his stay, President Stubb will also call on President Droupadi Murmu and meet Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is scheduled to call on him to discuss avenues for strengthening bilateral ties.

Following his engagements in the national capital, President Stubb will travel to Mumbai, where he will meet Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In Mumbai, he will interact with Indian business leaders and participate in an India-Finland business event. He is also slated to address students at the University of Mumbai.

The MEA noted that India and Finland enjoy warm, friendly and multifaceted relations anchored in shared democratic values. Finland is regarded as an important partner for India within the European Union and the Nordic region.

Read Also Security Tightened At Israeli Worship Site In Pushkar Amid Iran–US–Israel War

"The visit of President Stubb, following the recent visit of Prime Minister of the Republic of Finland H.E. Petteri Orpo to India for the AI Impact Summit in February 2026, reflects the shared commitment of both countries to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across a wide range of sectors and to deepen people-to-people linkages," the Ministry added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)