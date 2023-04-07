 New Delhi: Editors Guild urges withdrawal of 'draconian' amendments to IT Rules
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNew Delhi: Editors Guild urges withdrawal of 'draconian' amendments to IT Rules

New Delhi: Editors Guild urges withdrawal of 'draconian' amendments to IT Rules

The Guild said as per the rules, the IT Ministry has given itself the power to constitute a "fact checking unit."

PTIUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 08:56 PM IST
article-image
Pixabay

The Editors Guild of India on Friday said it was "deeply disturbed" by the "draconian" amendments to the Information Technology Rules that gave the government "absolute power" to determine fake news.

In a statement here, the Guild urged the government to withdraw the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules and hold consultations with media organisations and press bodies, as it had promised earlier.

Read Also
J&K journalist arrest: Editors Guild of India voices 'deep concern' over excessive use of UAPA
article-image

'Ministry has empowered itself to issue instructions'

The Guild said as per the rules, the IT Ministry has given itself the power to constitute a "fact checking unit", which will have sweeping powers to determine what is "fake or false or misleading", with respect to "any business of the Central Government." The ministry has also empowered itself to issue instructions to 'intermediaries' (including social media intermediaries, Internet Service Providers, and other service providers), to not host such content, the Guild said.

"In effect, the government has given itself absolute power to determine what is fake or not, in respect of its own work, and order take down," the statement said.

Read Also
Nagsen Wankhede takes charge as Chief General Manager (Information Technology) of MAHATRANSCO
article-image

No mention of governing mechanism in Shreya Singhal v Union of India case

The Guild said there was no mention of the governing mechanism for such a fact checking unit, the judicial oversight, the right to appeal, or adherence to the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court of India in Shreya Singhal v Union of India case, with respect to take down of content or blocking of social media handles.

"All this is against principles of natural justice, and akin to censorship," it said.The Guild said it was surprising that the Ministry had notified this amendment, without any meaningful consultation that it had promised after withdrawing the earlier draft amendments it had put out in January 2023."

"The Ministry's notification of such draconian rules is therefore regrettable. The Guild again urges the Ministry to withdraw this notification and conduct consultations with media organisations and press bodies," it said. PTI

Read Also
'This will harm press freedom': Editors Guild of India on new IT amendment rules
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan: Saints are doing better work than missionaries, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rajasthan: Saints are doing better work than missionaries, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

New Delhi: Editors Guild urges withdrawal of 'draconian' amendments to IT Rules

New Delhi: Editors Guild urges withdrawal of 'draconian' amendments to IT Rules

UP: Teen dies by consuming poison after being harassed by neighbour in Barabanki; accused held

UP: Teen dies by consuming poison after being harassed by neighbour in Barabanki; accused held

New Delhi: False dog bite case deprives 30-year-old career in judiciary, SC issues notice

New Delhi: False dog bite case deprives 30-year-old career in judiciary, SC issues notice

UP businessman, attacked by mob attack in Pratapgarh, dies after ambulance accident

UP businessman, attacked by mob attack in Pratapgarh, dies after ambulance accident