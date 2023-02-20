Nagsen Wankhede takes charge as Chief General Manager (Information Technology) of MAHATRANSCO

Nagsen Wankhede appointed as Chief General Manager (Information Technology) of MAHATRANSCO. Has assumed charge on January 30. Earlier he has worked with IBM, L&T Infotech, EESL JV Ministry of Power, TCS as well as in UK, Germany, US, Canada and South Africa in various capacities for over 5 years.

He has overall experience of 18 years in IT Management, Software developments, consulting, SAP Enterprise Architect, an expert at designing and implementing Integration, Automation for IT operations, cybersecurity, cloud solutions and delivering digital transformations that enhance business.

He has more than 5 years of work exposure in UK, Germany, US, Canada and South Africa.

He has passed out from Govt College of Engineering Aurangabad, completed his dual Masters in Artificial Intelligence Engineering and Data Science. He has acquired various professional certifications in SAP, Design Thinking, digital transformations, Networks, security and project Management etc.

