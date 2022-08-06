New Delhi: Cop beaten in Anand Vihar police station, video of incident goes viral

In a shocking incident in New Delhi, few citizens were seen beating a policeman within the police station premises. The video reportedly originated from Anand Vihar police station, allegedly recorded by one of the miscreants, has surfaced on social media.

The now viral clip shows that around 10-12 men attacking the o-duty official, while no one from intervened to stop them. Meanwhile, the cop extends his hands to sigh an apology but to no effect. Reports identify the victim as head constable Prakash, the incident of assault and humiliation took place on August 3.

Taking into cognisance of the matter, DSP has assured strict action. Further details awaited. Investigation is underway.