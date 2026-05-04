'New Dawn For Sonar Bangla': Suvendu Adhikari Hails BJP's Performance In West Bengal Elections

BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari | ANI

Kolkata, May 4: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues to hold a very strong lead in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari has called the moment "A new dawn for Sonar Bangla." He shared a post on social media and reshared Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message and said that the mandate reflects people's trust in the leadership and vision of the Centre.

Suvendu Adhikari shared the post and said, "A New Dawn for Sonar Bangla. This historic mandate is a testament to the unwavering faith the People of West Bengal have placed in the Visionary Leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji."

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He further stated, "The dream of a Viksit Bharat will now be realized through a decisive mandate for Nationalist BJP Governments across the Anga-Kalinga-Banga region. Our @BJP4Bengal Karyakartas have watered this Victory with their blood and sweat."

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He also said, "It is the Hon'ble PM's unwavering commitment to development and the People's desire for change that have made this possible. I bow to the People of West Bengal for choosing progress over fear. Together, we shall rebuild West Bengal. Jai Maa Kaali. Jai Shree Ram."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "BJP’s record win in West Bengal would not be possible without the efforts and struggles of countless Karyakartas over generations. I salute them all. For years, they have worked hard on the ground, overcome all sorts of adversities and spoken about our development agenda. They are the strength of our Party."

As per the latest trends, BJP is leading on over 204 seats and has comfortably crossed the majority mark of 148 seats. On the other hand, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is ahead on only 83 seats. The result is almost clear and the trends show that the BJP is going to form the government in West Bengal for the first time in the political history of the country.