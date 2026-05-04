'Lotus Blooms In West Bengal': PM Narendra Modi Hails BJP’s Historic Victory

PM Modi In West Bengal during election rally | ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party surged past the 200-seat mark in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the result as a historic mandate for “people’s power” and governance-driven politics.

PM Modi Calls It A ‘Historic Mandate’

Taking to X, Modi said, “The Lotus blooms in West Bengal! The 2026 Assembly Elections will be remembered forever. People's power has prevailed and BJP's politics of good governance has triumphed.”

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He thanked voters across the state and assured that the party would work to fulfil their aspirations, promising a government focused on opportunity, dignity, and inclusive growth.

BJP Heads For Sweeping Victory

As per trends from the Election Commission of India around 6 PM, the BJP was leading in 205 seats in the 294-member Assembly well above the majority mark while the All India Trinamool Congress trailed at 82 seats.

The numbers indicate a decisive and possibly historic victory for the BJP in a state long dominated by the TMC since 2011.

A Massive Political Shift In Bengal

The outcome marks a turning point in West Bengal’s political landscape. The TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee, had maintained a stronghold for over a decade, with the BJP previously emerging as the principal opposition in 2021.

This time, however, the BJP’s surge signals a clear shift in voter sentiment, with the party expanding its footprint across regions.

Promise Of Governance And Growth

Modi reiterated that the BJP government would prioritise development and governance, ensuring that all sections of society benefit. He emphasised that the mandate reflects public trust in the party’s vision and leadership.

A Defining Moment In State Politics

With trends strongly in its favour, the BJP’s performance is being seen as one of the most significant electoral upsets in West Bengal’s history potentially reshaping the state’s political future for years to come.