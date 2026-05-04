Amit Shah Hails ‘Historic Mandate’ as BJP Crosses 200 In West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s strong performance in the West Bengal Assembly elections, calling it a “historic mandate” by the people of the state.

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In a series of posts on X, Shah said the verdict was a decisive rejection of “fear, appeasement and those protecting infiltrators,” and described it as a victory of trust in Narendra Modi over the politics of fear allegedly associated with the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC).

He praised party workers for their dedication and sacrifices, stating that the BJP’s rise “from zero to a clear majority” in the state was the result of years of struggle, resilience and commitment. Shah also paid tribute to party workers who faced violence but remained steadfast in their ideology.

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Expressing gratitude to the people of West Bengal, Shah said the mandate reflects aspirations for change and development under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. He also emphasised the party’s commitment to restoring the state’s “lost glory” and realising the vision of “Sonar Bangla.”

According to trends at around 6 PM, the BJP was leading in 205 seats, well past the majority mark in the 294-member Assembly, while the TMC was ahead in 82 constituencies. With these numbers, the BJP is heading towards a historic victory in the state.