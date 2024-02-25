New Criminal Laws Replacing IPC, CrPC To Be Effective From July 1 |

Three new criminal laws enacted by Parliament last year Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Sanhita are set to come into force from July 1, soon after the election of the new Lok Sabha.

The Centre on Saturday issued three gazette notifications to announce that the three new criminal laws will come into force from July 1. The new laws were passed by Parliament during the Winter Session. President Droupadi Murmu had given her assent to the laws on December 25.

PM Modi Hails New Laws

In December 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the passage of three criminal justice bills that will replace as many colonial-era acts as a watershed moment in India's history. These laws will come into effect even if the opposition parties are able to form a government.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (3) of section 1 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (46 of 2023), the Central Government hereby appoints the 1st day of July, 2024 as the date on which the provisions of the said Sanhita, except the provisions of the entry relating to section 106(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, in the First Schedule, shall come into force," one of the notifications issued on Saturday read.

Earlier, the Bar Council of India (BCI) issued a statement and stated that these criminal laws aim to replace the existing body of criminal laws in India, reports ANI. BCI appreciated removing Colonial and outdated criminal laws, such as the sedition section, which fosters a more inclusive and democratic legal environment by respecting freedom of expression.

The BCI recognised the introduction of provisions addressing contemporary challenges, including the categorization of mob lynching as a separate offence, encompassing hate crimes based on race, caste, community, sex, language, or place of birth. Effective implementation and victim support will be critical. Sensitivity training for police and judiciary could help ensure unbiased and trauma-informed handling of such cases.

On the issue, Dr Adish Aggarwala, President, Supreme Court Bar Association on Thursday said, many a colonial-era law had been hanging around like an albatross around the neck of the Indian legal fraternity even 75 years after Independence.