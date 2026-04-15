New Bihar Govt Formation: JD(U) Leaders Bijendra Yadav & Vijay Chaudhary To Take Deputy CM Oath

Patna: Two senior JD (U) leaders - Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Vijay Kumar Chaudhary - will take oath as deputy chief minister in the new BJP-led NDA government to be headed by Samrat Choudhary as chief minister.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new government will be held at 10.50 am on Wednesday.

Yadav, 79, a nine-time MLA from Supaul, will assume office as the first Deputy CM, while Chaudhary — a close associate of outgoing CM Nitish Kumar will also take oath as deputy chief minister will be the second.

Sources said that Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, reportedly declined the deputy CM’s post, as he wanted to concentrate on organisational work. Yadav is from the OBC community, while Chaudhary belongs to the upper-caste Bhumihar caste.

A veteran socialist, Yadav has represented the Supaul Assembly constituency since 1990. Considered as a close associate of former MP and union minister late Sharad Yadav. Yadav entered electoral politics as a Janata Dal candidate in 1990 and later moved to the JD(U) after Sharad Yadav formed the party.

Also Watch:

Chaudhary is a four-time MLA from Sarairanjan in Samastipur district. He is also known for his close proximity with Nitish. He began his political career in the Congress and was once associated with former CM Jagannath Mishra.

Chaudhary was state JD (U) president and also served as the Assembly Speaker and held key portfolios such as Finance and Water Resources. Before entering politics, he worked as a banker.