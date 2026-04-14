After Nitish Kumar’s Decades In Power, Samrat Choudhary Set To Take Over As Bihar CM | ANI

Patna: Senior BJP leader and former state party president Samrat Choudhary will be the next chief minister of Bihar as he was elected leader of the BJP legislature party on Tuesday.

Choudhary was the deputy chief minister in the previous Nitish Kumar regime. He was elected the leader in a meeting of the state BJP legislature party in presence of the prominent party leaders. Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was appointed observer by the BJP central leadership to supervise the election of the state legislature party, announced that Choudhary was unanimously elected the leader of the BJP legislature party. BJP national president Nitin Nabin, BJP in charge for Bihar Vinod Tawde, state BJP president Sanjay Sarogi, BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh, union minister Giriraj Singh were present in the meeting. The proposal to name Choudhary was moved by deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and seconded by Renu Devi, Mangal Pandey, Dilip Jaiswal.

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Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Samrat Choudhary said that he along with other party leaders would fulfil the dreams of Nitish Kumar. "I and my brothers will work together to make Bihar a developed state and India a developed country," he remarked.

Read Also Nitish Kumar Resigns After Two Decades, Marks End Of Long Political Era In Bihar Governance

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Choudhary belongs to Kushwaha caste, a part of Nitish Kumar`s Luv-Kush (Kurmi-Koeri) equation. According to the findings of the 2022 Bihar Caste-Based Survey (released in October 2023), the Kushwaha (Koeri) community is the second-largest Other Backward Class (OBC) group in Bihar after the Yadavs. Kushwaha constitutes 4.21 percent of the state`s population after Yadav (14.26 percent).