'Never Outshine The Master': Raghav Chadha Drops Insta Post Taking Veiled Dig At Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Amid an ongoing rift with the party's top leadership, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Monday shared a cryptic Instagram post, which is seen as a veiled dig at party chief Arvind Kejriwal. However, Chadha did not directly refer to the party or the leadership in the post.

Sharing images of a book’s cover and the first chapter, Chadha wrote, “The timing is hard to ignore. I turned to chapter 1 – ‘Never Outshine The Master’. Some books arrive exactly when they are meant to."

“Somebody gifted me a book this week. Funny how timing works," the caption of the post read.

For the unversed, Last week, the AAP removed Chadha as its deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha. The party also urged the Rajya Sabha secretariat not to allot him time to speak on its behalf.

Earlier on Sunday, Chadha shared a video clip on X from the Rajya Sabha in which he is addressing issues related to Punjab, highlighting his commitment to the state.

“To my colleagues in AAP who were forced to issue videos saying that ‘Raghav Chadha failed to raise Punjab’s issues in Parliament’, here is a small trailer…Picture Abhi Baaki Hai. Punjab isn’t a talking point for me. It is my home, my duty, my soil, my soul,” the caption of the post read.

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In the slew of allegations against Chadha, his party leaders had claimed that he did not raise serious issues in Parliament, including issues related to Punjab, from where he is a Rajya Sabha MP. Instead, he chose to focus on soft PR.

Earlier, on Saturday, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that Chadha had quietly removed several of his old posts that were critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party.