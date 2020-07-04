Netizens concerned after report alleges 'ventilator scam' over PM CARES Fund

The PM CARES Fund has been a topic of debate for many since its inception. Created to provide relief measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many, including opposition leaders had criticised the Fund, wondering why the money therein was not being utilised, or why it could not be audited (it now has in independent auditor).

Many of the naysayers were silenced when, in mid-May, Rs 3,100 crore was allocated from the fund to fight the virus and its effects. "Out of Rs 3,100 crore, a sum of approximately Rs.2,000 crore will be earmarked for the purchase of ventilators, Rs. 1,000 crore will be used for care of migrant labourers and Rs.100 crores will be given to support vaccine development,' the PIB announced on May 13.