Netizens call 'Aaj Tak circus' on its promo on Budget 2023 shot 160 ft above ground; WATCH

New Delhi: The Budget session of Parliament commenced on Monday and all the media houses have started covering the developments around it in their own style. One channel has stood out and gone lengths to present the budget session and it is Aaj Tak. Now whether this 'standing out' is good or bad, is for you to decide.

A video promo of its show on budget session named 'Budget ki Udaan' has been shot in FlyDining restaurant that hangs 160 feet above the ground. The promo was released on Monday for the show that aired at 8pm the same day.

Watch the promo yourself here:

One of the main anchor's of the channel Anjana Om Kashyap shared the promo today on her Twitter account. She is heard saying, "Unchaiyon ko chhoota hai Aaj Tak aur aaj ek alag unchaai ko choone wale hain hum jab 160 feet unche budget par charcha karenge." (Aaj Tak touches big heights and this day we are going to touch new heights when we will be discuss the 160 ft tall budget.)

The sense of of '160 feet unche budget par charcha' is not clear.

Now, as to why the crew of Aaj Tak went up above the ground can also be heard in the video. Another anchor goes on to say, "kai feet upar hum aapko isliye lekar aae hain taaki apne khas mehmanon se charcha kar sakein ki kya wakai mein iss baar ka budget yahi udaan bhar payega." (We have brought you so many feet above the ground so that we discuss with our special guests whether this year's budget will be able to fly this high)

Watch some of the hilarious reactions from Twitterati here:

Budget 2023: Third paperless Union Budget on Wednesday

