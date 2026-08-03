Netaji's Grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose Ends Brief TMC Stint, Resigns Citing Personal Reasons

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew, Chandra Kumar Bose | ANI

Chandra Kumar Bose, the grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, has resigned from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), citing personal reasons.

According to Mint, Bose's resignation was reported on Monday, marking the end of his brief stint with the Mamata Banerjee-led party, which he had joined in April 2026 ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

So far, Bose has not publicly disclosed any further political plans beyond stating that he stepped down for personal reasons.

Joined TMC After Calling BJP Move A 'Historic Mistake'

According to The Hindu, Bose joined the Trinamool Congress in April 2026 in the presence of senior party leaders, including Bratya Basu and Kirti Azad.

At the time, he had described his earlier decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a "historic mistake", saying the TMC better represented Bengal's history, culture, traditions and inclusive political values.

His induction into the party came just ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Political Journey From BJP To TMC

Bose joined the BJP in 2016 and went on to serve as the party's West Bengal vice-president.

He unsuccessfully contested the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election from Bhabanipur and later fought the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Kolkata Dakshin but was defeated.

In September 2023, Bose resigned from the BJP, citing ideological differences.

He had accused the party of failing to uphold the inclusive and secular ideals espoused by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his elder brother Sarat Chandra Bose. Bose also criticised the BJP for pursuing divisive and polarising politics.

Exit Comes Amid TMC's Internal Challenges

Bose's resignation comes at a time when the Trinamool Congress is dealing with internal organisational challenges following the West Bengal Assembly election results, including factionalism and the departure of several leaders.

While the reasons behind his resignation remain limited to "personal reasons," his exit adds to the political churn within the ruling party.

It remains unclear whether Bose intends to remain active in politics or join another political outfit.