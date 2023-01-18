Netaji, Hegdewar bonded well, says RSS leader

Kolkata: Ahead of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagat’s visit to Kolkata to take part in a programme on birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Jan 23, RSS South Bengal chief spoke about the bond between first pracharak of RSS and Netaji.

RSS Kshetra Sanghachalak Ajay Kumar Nandy said that no one can ever say that Netaji was against the RSS. “RSS has always celebrated the birthdays of eminent leaders of the country. The founder of RSS Dr. Hedgewar had a deep relationship with Netaji Bose and they first met in Kolkata,” said Nandy.

Asked if Netaji was critical of Sangh, RSS Kshetra Sanghachalak said that there is no proof that Netaji was critical of group. “Both Hedgewar and Netaji fought for the Independence of the country. While Netaji formed the India National Army, Hedgewar formed the RSS. When Netaji travelled to Nagpur, they both again met there,” added Nandy.

It may be noted that RSS chief Bhagwat is visiting South Bengal on Jan 19 and will be in the city till Jan 23 and will take part in the birth anniversary programme of ‘Netaji Loho Pronam’ (Tribute to Netaji).



Prant Prachar Pramukh, Dakshinbanga, Kolkata Biplab Roy said that Bhagwat apart from taking part in Netaji’s programme will also take part in organizational meetings.

