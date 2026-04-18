 Nepal's ₹100 Customs Duty Rule Hits Bihar Border Markets During Wedding Season, Says Report
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HomeIndiaNepal's ₹100 Customs Duty Rule Hits Bihar Border Markets During Wedding Season, Says Report

Nepal's ₹100 Customs Duty Rule Hits Bihar Border Markets During Wedding Season, Says Report

Cross-border trade between Bihar and Nepal has taken a hit after Nepal introduced strict customs duties on Indian goods above Rs 100. Shoppers from Nepal’s border districts are avoiding markets due to long queues and tighter inspections. Traders in Jogbani and nearby areas report declining sales during the wedding season, with fears of a prolonged impact on small businesses.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, April 18, 2026, 03:52 PM IST
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Nepal's ₹100 Customs Duty Rule Hits Bihar Border Markets During Wedding Season, Says Report | X @ANI

The rural market business in Bihar along the Nepal border has taken a hit during the ongoing wedding season after Nepal imposed strict customs duty on Indian goods. Nearly 50 such rural markets have been affected by the move.

According to a report by TOI, for years, people from Nepal's border areas have crossed into Bihar to buy essential goods, including medicines, textiles such as saris and dhotis, cement, readymade garments, electrical appliances, biscuits, vegetables, cakes, spices, fruits, and milk.

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However, with stricter checks and long queues at the border, many are now avoiding these markets. According to Nepal’s new order, a compulsory duty is applied to goods valued above Rs 100 brought from Bihar.

The rule has affected buyers from six districts of the Madhesh Province, impacting both local businesses in Bihar and household budgets in Nepal.

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While speaking to TOI, a shopkeeper in Jogbani called the Rs 100 limit impractical, as even small purchases like tea or biscuits cross the amount. He added that customers are forced to stand in long queues for hours to pay customs duty. Moreover, Nepal’s National Security Force has announced that the rule will be strictly followed in border areas, with no exemptions for anyone, including government employees or NGO workers.

Earlier, strict checks were also introduced along the Uttar Pradesh border, where even small household purchases are examined at Nepal’s Bhansar posts. The report added that while some traders believe the move is meant to promote domestic products in Nepal, many fear it will reduce cross-border trade and negatively affect small businesses on both sides.

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