Balendra Shah will meet PM Modi in New Delhi on November 22. | X

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah will visit India from November 22 till 23 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where delegation level talks will be followed project inaugurations and signing of bilateral instruments.

What Will Shah Do During India Visit?

Shah will lead a 34-member delegation to New Delhi, where he and PM Modi will jointly inaugurate various projects relating to energy. Several bilateral instruments covering various aspects of cooperation will be signed, followed by a joint press conference.

In his first trip to India after taking office in March, Shah will also call on President Droupadi Murmu.

What's At Stake?

Considered a high-stakes reset in India-Nepal relations, Shah's visit follows several engagements between New Delhi and Kathmandu since the new Nepal government was formed. While PM Modi spoke with Shah and Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) president Rabi Lamichhane after their electoral victories, foreign minister Shishir Khanal, finance minister Swarnim Wagle and home minister Sudan Gurung had visited India this year. The seriousness with which the growth of bilateral relations is being looked at became evident when Sudhakar Dalela'a deputation as India's ambassador to Nepal became first time New Delhi appointed a secretary-level career diplomat from its foreign ministry for a Kathmandu posting.

$2 Billion Flood Recovery Package

Nepal is seeking around $2 billion in assistance from India for infrastructure reconstruction, including roads and bridges, after the August Bhotekoshi floods led to loss of lives and property. The package includes requests for $1 billion in soft loans, $500 million in direct grants, and another $500 million specifically earmarked for post-flood reconstruction.

India's interest in Nepal's reconstruction stems from the fact that several damaged highways and river systems are linked to trade and hydropower corridors.

Air Connectivity

Nepal is pushing for additional international air-entry routes from India to facilitate traffic for its newer airports Pokhara and Bhairahawa, which sit empty as international flights are forced to enter the country through Simara.

It lies in the interest of Nepal that India opens up cross-border entry points from the West as well as the L626 air route. Although India had in-principle agreed to open the L626 route for low altitude access, commercial planes need higher cruising altitudes for safe flying and fuel conservation. Concerns over the security of air force bases in Gorakhpur is among the factors holding India back. India, however, had recently offered the opening of the Bhairahawa route if Nepal allows flights to and from Bagdogra to use the airspace in eastern Nepal. If finalised, this deal would show that the two countries have reached the stage of resolving deadlocks through mutual exchange.

Border Issue

Border disputes, including those concerning Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura, remain a senstive issue. Progress has been sustained but restrained with the two countries convening meetings over the past two years of survey officials and the Boundary Working Group, and beginning border pillar repairs.

Diplomatic Balancing

While Shah will travel to India, a team of 20 lawmakers from the country are on a 10-day visit in China to deliberate on stalled infrastructure projects and closed nother border trade points. This multi-directional engagement sends a message that far from being less reliable, Nepal is moving to a more stable and confident position where it can act like a economically sustainable partner in the long term and not the younger brother to stronger global powers.

Energy, Trade, Economic Cooperation

Discussions during Shah's visit will likely cover power transmission lines, energy trade market access, and joint projects like the Lower Arun and Pancheshwar hydropower initiatives. Nepal already exports close to 1,200 MW of electricity to India, while the Arun-3 hydropower project is being built by the Indian public sector undertaking Satluj Jal Vikas Nigam.

Integrated Check Posts in Birgunj, Biratnagar and Nepalgunj have helped with cross-border trade. Meanwhile, the entry of UPI into Nepal has facilitated an increase in tourist traffic from India.