Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli recommends dissolution of Parliament: All you need to know about the crisis

In a surprise move, Nepal's beleaguered Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Sunday recommended dissolution of the Parliament. The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the Cabinet on Sunday morning amidst a prolonged tussle for power between him and former premier and his party colleague Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda".

The move surprised the ruling Nepal Communist Party which said the decision is against the democratic norms.

An emergency Cabinet meeting chaired by Oli decided to recommend President Bidya Devi Bhandari for the dissolution of Parliament's House of Representatives, a senior Standing Committee member of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) was quoted as saying by PTI.

"Today's Cabinet decided to recommend to President to dissolve the Parliament," Energy Miniter Barsaman Pun said. Prime Minister Oli reached Rashtrapati Bhawan with the decision of the council of ministers.

The House of Representatives, elected in 2017, has 275 members.