Nepal PM Deuba, his wife depart from Varanasi; CM Yogi Adityanath present to see them off

Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife Arzu Rana Deuba, departed from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, post their visit to Kashi Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav temples.

They were accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who was present to see them off.

Deuba and his wife Arzu Deuba arrived in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday morning and were received by the chief minister at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport.

Adityanath was already in Varanasi before the Nepal Prime Minister's arrival.

Deuba arrived in India on Friday on a three-day visit. It is his first such visit abroad after assuming office in July 2021. Today on the last day of his official visit, he came to Varanasi to offer prayers at the famous Kaal Bhairav temple and Kashi Vishwanath temple where he was welcomed by applying 'tilak'.

Upon leaving, Deuba and his wife thanked prime minister Modi and chief minister Yogi for organizing such a great event.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Deuba met and held delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

The two Prime Ministers jointly launched multiple projects which are likely to boost connectivity between the two countries while they expressed hope that the key initiatives being taken by them would take India-Nepal relations to new heights.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 04:33 PM IST