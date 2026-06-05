Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal Begins First Official India Visit, Focus on Expanding Strategic Partnership

Nepal's Foreign Minister, Shisir Khanal, arrived in New Delhi on Friday for his first official visit to India from June 5 to 7, marking the highest-level engagement between the two countries since the government of Prime Minister Balendra Shah assumed office in March this year.

The visit comes as part of the regular exchange of high-level diplomatic engagements between India and Nepal and is expected to provide fresh momentum to the longstanding and multifaceted bilateral relationship shared by the two neighbouring nations.

Formal Talks With Jaishankar Scheduled

During the three-day visit, Khanal will hold formal discussions with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in New Delhi. According to both the Indian and Nepali foreign ministries, the meeting will focus on reviewing the current state of bilateral relations and identifying new avenues for cooperation.

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Khanal is scheduled to participate in an official meeting with Jaishankar on Saturday evening before concluding his visit and returning to Nepal on Sunday afternoon.

Trade, Connectivity and Energy High on Agenda

The discussions are expected to cover a broad spectrum of areas crucial to both countries, including trade and investment, physical and digital connectivity, energy cooperation, infrastructure development, and regional economic integration.

Officials said the two sides will also explore ways to strengthen people-to-people ties, a cornerstone of India-Nepal relations that is supported by deep cultural, religious, and historical connections across the open border shared by the two countries.

Visit Aims To Deepen Multifaceted Bilateral Ties

Nepal's Foreign Ministry said the visit follows an invitation extended by Jaishankar and reflects the commitment of both governments to deepen engagement across key sectors.

The ministry noted that the talks would focus on matters of mutual interest with the objective of enhancing cooperation and further consolidating the enduring partnership between the two nations.

India's Ministry of External Affairs described the visit as part of a continuing pattern of high-level exchanges that help reinforce the special relationship between India and Nepal.

Parallel Political Engagements Underway

The visit coincides with another significant political engagement involving Nepal. Earlier this week, Rabi Lamichhane, president of Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, highlighting the growing frequency of interactions between political leaders from the two countries.

Seven Decades of Development Partnership

India remains one of Nepal's most important development partners, with cooperation spanning more than seven decades. The partnership dates back to 1951 and gained momentum with the construction of Kathmandu's Gauchar Airport, completed in 1954, and the establishment of the Indian Aid Mission the same year.

Over the decades, bilateral cooperation has expanded beyond traditional sectors such as connectivity, healthcare, education, and power generation to include agriculture, cultural heritage conservation, archaeology, archival preservation, capacity building, and skill development.

The evolving partnership continues to align with Nepal's developmental priorities while reinforcing the strategic, economic, and people-centric links that have historically defined relations between the two countries.