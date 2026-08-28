Nepal Floods Update: 117 Tourists Rescued, 85 Indians Among Them; Death Toll Rises To 538, Over 1,500 Missing

Nepal Flash Flood | X/PTI

Kathmandu: A total of 117 tourists have been rescued from flood-affected areas in Nepal, with 85 Indians accounting for the largest group, the Nepal Tourism Board said. The rescue operation comes as the devastating floods continue to cause widespread destruction and a mounting humanitarian crisis across the country.

According to the Tourism Board, the rescued tourists include 16 Chinese nationals, nine South Koreans, two Americans and two Italians, while the nationalities of three others have not yet been identified.

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85 Indians Among 117 Tourists Rescued

Indians made up nearly three-quarters of the tourists rescued from the flood-hit areas, highlighting the significant number of Indian visitors affected by the disaster.

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The 117 rescued tourists were among those stranded or caught in areas affected by the severe flooding. Authorities and rescue teams continue to coordinate efforts to evacuate people from vulnerable locations as the situation remains critical.

The presence of tourists from several countries also underscores the international impact of the disaster, particularly in areas frequented by foreign visitors.

Nepal Floods: 538 Dead, Over 1,500 Missing

The rescue of the tourists comes against the backdrop of an escalating death toll from the devastating floods.

Nepal's disaster management authorities said on Friday that at least 538 people have been killed, while more than 1,500 people remain missing following the floods.

Chinese state media reported that at least five additional deaths had been recorded, taking the overall reported death toll to 543, though figures from different authorities are yet to be fully reconciled.

The scale of the disaster has left communities across flood-affected regions struggling with destruction to homes, roads and other infrastructure.

Rescue Operations Continue

Rescue teams remain engaged in locating missing people and evacuating those trapped in affected areas. The large number of people still unaccounted for means the death toll could rise further as search operations continue.

The disaster has also disrupted movement across several parts of Nepal, raising concerns for tourists and local communities alike.

Monsoon Flooding Threatens Nepal's Tourism

Nepal regularly faces flooding and landslides during the monsoon season, creating serious risks for communities and the country's tourism sector.

The latest disaster has once again highlighted the vulnerability of travellers in remote and flood-prone areas. With 117 tourists already rescued, including 85 Indians, authorities continue to focus on evacuation and ensuring the safety of those still stranded.

As rescue operations intensify, officials are also working to assess the full extent of the devastation and locate those who remain missing.