Nepal Floods: Morgues Overflow As Bodies Wash Up 100 Km Away; Families Search For Missing Loved Ones

Kathmandu: Nepal is facing a growing humanitarian and logistical challenge as bodies recovered from the devastating Bhotekoshi-Rasuwa flash floods continue to wash up far downstream, overwhelming morgues and exposing authorities to the difficult task of identifying and preserving the remains.

According to The Kathmandu Post, bodies have been recovered along stretches of the Trishuli and Narayani rivers, in some cases more than 100 kilometres from the areas initially hit by the floods in Rasuwa and Nuwakot.

The death toll has risen to around 469, although figures vary among agencies as search and recovery operations continue. Hundreds of people remain missing.

Morgues Running Out Of Space

The scale of the recovery operation has rapidly exceeded the capacity of local hospitals and morgues.

In Chitwan, existing morgues can collectively accommodate only around 30 to 50 bodies. However, authorities have recovered more than 100 bodies from stretches of the river in the district, according to The Kathmandu Post.

With conventional storage facilities filled, some remains have reportedly been placed under tarpaulins outdoors. Authorities are now preparing a temporary body-management and identification centre at an unused building of the Industrial Enterprise Development Institute in Bharatpur.

The facility is expected to accommodate around 250 bodies, while some reports have suggested its capacity could eventually be expanded to as many as 500. Air conditioning, dry ice and controlled temperatures are being considered to slow decomposition.

Authorities have also identified the electric crematorium at Devghat as an option if the number of recovered bodies continues to exceed available storage capacity.

Pokhara Faces Similar Pressure

The situation is also putting pressure on facilities in Pokhara and Kaski, where combined morgue capacity is estimated at around 88 bodies.

According to The Kathmandu Post, dozens of bodies recovered from Tanahun, Gorkha, Nawalparasi East, Dhading and other districts have been transferred to facilities in the area after local morgues reached capacity.

Reports indicate that between roughly 93 and 102 bodies have been transferred to facilities around Pokhara.

The remains are being stored at temperatures of approximately 2°C to 6°C, which can preserve bodies for around 10 days to two weeks. However, authorities face limited access to sub-zero facilities for longer-term preservation.

Similar problems are being reported in Nawalparasi, Dhading, Gorkha and other districts, forcing authorities to move bodies between facilities or establish temporary storage centres.

Families Wait For News Of Missing Relatives

As the number of recovered bodies increases, families of missing people have begun gathering at hospitals and temporary identification centres in the hope of finding their relatives.

Families from Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Gorkha and surrounding areas have reportedly arrived carrying photographs stored on their phones or printed images of missing loved ones.

According to Ratopati, relatives have spent hours and, in some cases, days waiting for information and examining recovered remains. The identification process has been particularly distressing because some bodies have suffered severe damage or are incomplete.

Authorities have also arranged free accommodation and other assistance for families travelling to Chitwan to search for missing relatives.

How Authorities Are Identifying The Bodies

The identification process is being conducted under Nepal's Unidentified and Unclaimed Bodies Management Guidelines, 2021.

Authorities first clean and tag recovered remains before documenting them through photographs and fingerprints. Officials also record physical characteristics such as clothing, jewellery, tattoos and other identifying marks.

Post-mortems and DNA sampling are carried out when visual identification is not possible.

Photographs and identifying details of recovered bodies are also circulated publicly, including through police platforms, allowing relatives to compare the information with missing-person reports.

Once a body is formally identified, it is handed over to the family after the required procedures are completed.

Unidentified remains may be temporarily preserved before being buried with identification tags and records so they can potentially be matched with relatives through future DNA testing. DNA analysis is being directed to specialised facilities in Kathmandu, according to The Kathmandu Post.

Bodies Recovered Across The Border

The impact of the floods has extended beyond Nepal's immediate disaster zone. Bodies have also reportedly been recovered in India, including along the Gandak-Narayani river system, as floodwaters carried debris and remains downstream.

Security forces and rescue teams continue to search rivers and affected areas for survivors and missing people.

The operation remains complicated by the possibility of further flooding from barrier lakes, creating additional risks for rescue personnel and communities downstream.

A Disaster Straining Nepal's Resources

The mounting number of recovered bodies has created a crisis beyond search and rescue. Authorities are now battling shortages of morgue space, preservation equipment and facilities capable of conducting large-scale identification.

For families, meanwhile, the disaster has become a painful wait for certainty.

As bodies continue to emerge hundreds of kilometres from the original impact zones, Nepal's response has entered a difficult phase: recovering the dead, preserving their remains, identifying them and ensuring that families receive answers while the search for those still missing continues.