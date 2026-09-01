Nepal Floods: Indian Embassy Issues 9-Step Guidelines To Identify And Repatriate Victims' Mortal Remains

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has outlined procedures for families seeking identification and repatriation of flood victims' mortal remains | AI Generated Image

Kathmandu, September 1, 2026: The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has shared details of the process for identifying and repatriating the mortal remains of victims of the recent flash floods in Nepal, which have claimed more than 1,000 lives.

For foreign nationals, the process involves nine steps before the remains can be handed over to their respective countries.

Nine-Step Process For Repatriation

In a statement issued on September 1, the embassy said the details were provided by Nepali authorities as a follow-up to its August 29 press release on the identification of mortal remains.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗜𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗥𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀 (𝟭 𝗦𝗲𝗽𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲)



This is in continuation of our press release of 29 August 2026, regarding identification of mortal remains of victims of the recent flash flood in Nepal. The Nepali… https://t.co/bs5n1tGy3O — IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) September 1, 2026

As per the Government of Nepal, the following steps will be required for handing over the mortal remains of foreign nationals:

1.Documentation of mortal remains

2. Recording photographs and details of the mortal remains

3. Post-mortem examination

4. Verification of the cause of death

5. Formal establishment of identification

6. Collection of fingerprints, DNA or forensic samples

7. Verification of the deceased's passport or ID

8. Completion of embassy/consular coordination

9. Completion of handover/release memo and receipt

The first four steps, including documentation, recording photographs and details, post-mortem examination and verification of the cause of death, will be carried out by Nepali authorities.

DNA Matching To Identify Unidentified Remains

If relatives are able to identify the mortal remains through photographs and descriptions published on the Nepal Police website, the Embassy of India in Kathmandu will help coordinate with local authorities for the handover and repatriation process.

The Nepal government has temporarily interred a large number of mortal remains to prevent health risks. Identification of these remains will require DNA matching with first-degree relatives.

Where identification is not possible or where the mortal remains have been temporarily interred, the Nepal government will facilitate DNA matching.

Nepali authorities are collecting DNA samples from the mortal remains to create their DNA profiles. First-degree relatives of those reported missing can either send their DNA profiles by email to Nepal Police or provide blood samples along with preliminary information required by the authorities.

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Embassy Provides Helpline Numbers

For assistance from the Indian Embassy, relatives can also share their DNA profiles with the embassy's flood-support email address.

Further details on DNA profiling are available through the Nepal Police website and its helpline.

The Embassy of India has also provided three helpline numbers with WhatsApp facility for further assistance and enquiries: +977 985 131 6807, +977 970 910 7500 and +977 981 032 6117.

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