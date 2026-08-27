Nepal Floods: India Sets Up 24x7 Control Room As 288 Indians Remain Uncontactable

India has set up a 24x7 control room at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to assist Indian nationals affected by the devastating floods in Nepal, where 288 Indians remain uncontactable.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said 73 of the missing Indian nationals were working on the Trishuli One Power Project. The announcement comes as the death toll from the Nepal flash floods and a mudslide in Tibet rose to 270, while more than 1,200 people have been reported missing.

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According to Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, 270 bodies have been recovered from flood-affected areas near the Bhotekoshi River along the Nepal-China border. Authorities are working to identify the victims.

The MEA control room can be contacted at +91 11 2308 8718 and +91 11 2308 8719. People can also send WhatsApp calls or messages to +91 9968291988 or email situationroom@mea.gov.in.

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu has also activated emergency helplines at +977 985 131 6807, +977 970 910 7500 and +977 981 032 6117, which are also available on WhatsApp.

Indian authorities have urged those seeking information or assistance regarding Indians affected by the floods to contact the control room or the embassy.