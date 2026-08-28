Nepal Floods: 320 Indians Still Out Of Contact, 400 Safe In Tibet; India Offers NDRF Aid, Says MEA

New Delhi: As devastating flash floods continue to wreak havoc across Nepal, 320 Indian nationals remain out of contact, while around 400 Indians on the Chinese side of the border have been confirmed safe, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal provided the update during a press briefing as India steps up efforts to locate and evacuate its nationals affected by the floods near the Nepal-Tibet border.

320 Indians Still Out Of Contact

According to the MEA, efforts are underway to establish contact with the 320 Indian nationals who remain unaccounted for. Communication networks in several affected areas have been disrupted, making it difficult for authorities and families to reach those stranded.

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The group includes people associated with the Trishuli hydropower project as well as pilgrims believed to have been travelling for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

The MEA also said around 100 people of Indian origin, who may be travelling as pilgrims but hold foreign citizenship, are separately reported to be out of contact.

400 Indians In Tibet Confirmed Safe

Providing a significant update, Jaiswal said India had established contact with around 400 Indian nationals on the Chinese side, all of whom were reported to be safe.

The MEA said 96 Indian nationals who had been stranded on the Chinese side have already crossed into Nepal by road, with efforts underway to facilitate their onward evacuation.

India has also confirmed the rescue of 63 Indian workers from the Trishuli hydropower project. In addition, 21 Indian nationals from Tamil Nadu, who had earlier reached Kathmandu from flood-affected areas, have since returned to India.

India Offers NDRF, Rescue And Medical Assistance

Amid the continuing crisis, India has offered to send National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and specialised rescue teams to Nepal to assist with relief and rescue operations, said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

The proposed assistance includes specialised personnel capable of carrying out tunnel rescue operations, along with medical teams and other disaster-response resources.

Jaiswal said India is awaiting a response from the Nepal government on the offer.

Trishuli Project Among Worst-Hit Areas

The Trishuli hydropower project has emerged as one of the major areas of concern after powerful flash floods struck the region.

A large number of workers were affected after floodwaters and debris hit the project area, with rescue operations focused particularly on those working inside tunnels and other vulnerable sections.

The evacuation of 63 Indian workers represents a major breakthrough, but authorities continue efforts to account for others whose whereabouts remain unknown.

India Coordinates With Nepal And China

The MEA said India is working closely with both Nepalese and Chinese authorities to locate its nationals and coordinate their safe evacuation.

A dedicated control room has also been operating to assist affected Indians and their families, while the Indian mission in China continues to coordinate with authorities on the ground.

India has already provided humanitarian assistance and relief supplies to Nepal as rescue operations continue in the flood-hit areas.

Rescue Efforts Continue

The latest developments underline the scale of the challenge facing authorities as communication remains disrupted across several affected regions.

With 320 Indian nationals still out of contact, the priority remains establishing communication, locating those stranded and bringing them to safety.

At the same time, India's offer to deploy specialised NDRF and medical teams reflects New Delhi's broader effort to support Nepal's ongoing rescue and relief operations as the neighbouring country battles the devastating aftermath of the floods.