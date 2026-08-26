Nepal Flash Floods: MP Dayanidhi Maran, Anbumani Ramadoss Urge Centre, State To Rescue 50 Stranded Tamil Nadu Tourists | VIDEO

Tamil Nadu leaders have sought urgent government intervention to rescue tourists stranded or missing after flash floods in Nepal | AI Generated Image

Chennai, August 26, 2026: Lok Sabha MP Dayanidhi Maran on Wednesday sought the urgent intervention of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for the rescue and safe repatriation of Indian tourists, including around 50 from Tamil Nadu, who are stranded or missing in the devastating flash floods in Nepal.

A sudden, massive flood swept through two central Nepal districts bordering Tibet, killing four people, causing extensive devastation at settlements along the river and damaging at least a dozen hydropower projects early Wednesday.

🇳🇵 Horrifying footage from Nepal’s northern Rasuwa district, which was hit by a massive flash flood.



At least seven people have been confirmed dead, and 20 people are reported missing. pic.twitter.com/m4PuqGqxJ2 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 26, 2026

The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi river at around 9 am (local time), coming from the Tibet side, affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet and Nuwakot district, southwest of Kathmandu, officials said.

Maran Seeks Urgent Intervention

In a formal letter, Maran, "writing under the guidance of DMK President M K Stalin", drew attention to the "grave situation" in the neighbouring country.

"Reports indicate that several people have lost their lives and many others, including nearly 50 tourists from Tamil Nadu, remain missing, while rescue operations are being severely hampered by the difficult terrain and continuing flood conditions," Maran stated in the letter.

He highlighted that the natural disaster has caused extensive destruction, washing away roads, bridges, and other critical infrastructure, leading to severe disruptions in communication and transportation networks.

CRAZY FOOTAGE: At least 380 people are missing and 17 dead after the devastating flash floods struck the Nepal Tibet border region.



Footage shows the scale of damage at Gyirong Port. pic.twitter.com/9CLO4QeZjw — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 26, 2026

The Member of Parliament representing the Chennai Central constituency noted that the rapidly evolving circumstances have caused "considerable anxiety" among the families of the tourists back in Tamil Nadu.

Maran requested the immediate intervention of the External Affairs Ministry, urging Jaishankar to ensure that every possible measure is taken to locate, rescue, and safeguard the affected individuals.

He also appealed for directives to be issued to the Indian Embassy in Nepal and rescue teams to facilitate the stranded Indians' safe passage back home.

நேபாள வெள்ளத்தில் சிக்கித் தவிக்கும் தமிழக மக்களை மீட்டு சொந்த ஊர் அழைத்து வர நடவடிக்கை தேவை!



நேபாளத்தின் வடக்கு ராசுவா பகுதியில் இன்று காலை ஏற்பட்ட திடீர் வெள்ளத்தில் தமிழ்நாட்டின் கும்பகோணம் பகுதியைச் சேர்ந்த 57 பேர் உள்பட 400-க்கும் மேற்பட்ட இந்தியர்கள் சிக்கித்… — Dr ANBUMANI RAMADOSS (@draramadoss) August 26, 2026

Anbumani Seeks Centre-State Coordination

PMK President Dr Anbumani Ramadoss expressed shock and concern over reports that over 400 Indians, including 57 from the Kumbakonam area, are stranded due to sudden floods in Nepal's North Rasuwa region. In a statement, he noted that the affected tourists belong to Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Mayiladuthurai districts.

"It is reported that 22 of them have been rescued, while there is no information about the others," he wrote on X. He urged the Central and State governments to coordinate with the Nepal government to safely bring back all stranded individuals. He also appealed to the Centre to provide necessary rescue and humanitarian aid to Nepal.

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தமிழ்நாட்டின் கும்பகோணத்திலிருந்து 50-க்கும் அதிகமான பயணிகள் நேபாளத்திற்கு சுற்றுலா சென்றிருந்த நிலையில், அங்கு வடக்கு ராசுவா பகுதியில் ஏற்பட்டுள்ள பெருவெள்ளம் மற்றும் நிலச்சரிவில் சிக்கியதில், அவர்களில் 37-க்கும் மேற்பட்டோரின் நிலை என்ன என்பது தெரியவில்லை என ஊடகங்களில்… — TTV Dhinakaran (@TTVDhinakaran) August 26, 2026

Dhinakaran Appeals For Safe Return

Echoing the sentiment, AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran took to the social media platform X, stating that the news of the tourists being caught in the floods and landslides is deeply shocking and painful. Noting that the whereabouts and condition of over 37 individuals remain unknown, Dhinakaran urged the Prime Minister's Office and the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to ensure that officials from the Ministry of External Affairs and the state government work together for their safe return.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)