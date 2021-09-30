Neither Congress nor BJP: Here is what Captain Amarinder Singh said about future plans

A day after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday said that he is not joining the BJP but will definitely quit Congress, reported NDTV.

In an interview with NDTV, Captain Amarinder Singh said: "So far I am in the Congress but I will not remain in the Congress. I will not be treated in this manner."

Captain Amarinder Singh also dismissed the rumours of him joining the BJP. "I am not joining the BJP," he told NDTV.

The former Punjab Chief Minister slammed Navjot Singh Sidhu over his resignation as Punjab Congress chief and called him an "immature person." "Sidhu is an immature person. I have said this repeatedly that he is not a stable man. He is not a team player. He is a loner. How will he handle the Punjab Congress as its chief? For that you need to be a team player, which Sidhu is not," Captain Amarinder Singh told NDTV.

The former Chief Minister also predicted that Congress will not have favourable prospects in the upcoming elections in Punjab and spoke about how Rahul Gandhi should listen to experienced leaders before making changes in the party.

Shortly after declaring he will quit the Congress, Amarinder Singh removed the party's name from his Twitter bio.

Congress leader Amarinder Singh on Thursday met NSA Ajit Doval, a meeting which comes a day after he met Home Minister Amit Shah amid speculation over his future move after resigning as Punjab chief minister.

Singh met Doval at his residence here. The meeting between the two lasted for around 30 minutes. After the meeting, the National Security Advisor (NSA) left for the residence of Shah.

Singh's meeting with Shah on Wednesday had added another dimension in politics in Punjab where no party is being seen as a clear favourite in the polls, expected to be held early next year.

The politically significant meeting, which came days after Singh resigned as chief minister after accusing the Congress of humiliating him, raised speculation over his future plans ahead of the polls in Punjab with some political analysts viewing it as an indication that Singh may be seeking the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 02:53 PM IST