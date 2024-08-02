NEET UG 2024 Paper Leak: CBI Files First Chargesheet Against 13 Accused After Extensive Forensic Investigation | Representational Image

CBI has filed its first chargesheet on 01.08.2024 u/s 120-B, 201, 409, 380, 411, 420 and 109 IPC and substantive offences thereof against 13 accused persons namely Nitish Kumar, Amit Anand, Sikander Yadvendu, Ashutosh Kumar-1, Roshan Kumar, Manish Prakash, Ashutosh Kumar-2, Akhilesh Kumar, Avdesh Kumar, Anurag Yadav, Abhishek Kumar, Shivnandan Kumar and Ayush Raj.

It may be recalled that this case was initially registered at Shastri Nagar Police Station, Patna on 05.05.2024 and later transferred to CBI on 23.06.2024. CBI has utilized advanced Forensic Techniques, Artificial Intelligence Technology, CCTV footages, Tower location analysis, etc. to gather evidence against the accused.

CBI is continuing further investigation against other accused/ suspects and on other aspects of the case. Several other accused are already in police/ judicial custody. As and when further investigation against these accused/ suspects is complete, supplementary charge sheet(s) will be filed. CBI has, so far, arrested 40 accused in this case including 15 arrested by Bihar Police and conducted searches at 58 locations.

Investigation is continuing on day to day basis.