Updated on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 02:01 PM IST

NEET SS 2021: Will the super speciality medical entrance be postponed? Here's what we know so far

FPJ Web Desk
NEET SS 2021: Will the super speciality medical entrance be postponed? Here's what we know so far | Pixabay

The National Board of Examination (NBE) has requested the Supreme Court to defer the NEET Super Speciality 2021 to January 10-11, 2022 to enable the students to prepare as per the revised pattern, Liive Law reported.

The NBE also said that the revised pattern gives students more flexibility and it would also ensure that super-speciality seats will not go vacant.

The top court was hearing a plea of 41 Post Graduate doctors who have challenged the last minute changes made to the syllabus after the notification for examination was issued.

The plea has said that as per the prevailing pattern of examination, 60 per cent marks are given on questions from super speciality courses while 40 per cent of the marks are given from other courses.

As per the notification issued on August 31 for modifying the pattern of examination, 100 per cent marks will be now given on questions from general medicines.

The young doctors have said in their plea that they have been preparing for the examination as per the earlier pattern which has been in existence for the last three years.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 02:01 PM IST
