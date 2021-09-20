NEET SS 2021: Latest update on super speciality medical entrance

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the national medical commission in a writ petition by National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG Super speciality students challenging abrupt last-minute changes to the exam pattern, according to reports from online news portal Live Law.

The plea filed by 41 qualified post-graduate doctors from across the country claimed that the scheme of the NEET SS exams in Part 4, had "undergone a complete change" without any sort of advance intimation, with only two months left for the exam whilst they have all along been preparing in terms of the extant pattern/scheme of the exam.



It further stated that the National Board of Examination and National Medical Commission had no authority under any law to make/approve changes to the exam pattern.

Senior Advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the petitioners argues that that the changes should have been brought in before the exam notification was issued, and the students had commenced preparations.

He said that in the proposed pattern all of the questions for the critical care super specialty will be from general medicines, which leaves students from other disciplines at a disadvantage. The petition will now be heard on September 27.

NEET SS 2021 is slated to be conducted on November 13 and 14, 2021. The exam is conducted by the National Board of Education for admission to various DM/ MCh courses. It is the only entrance test for admission to these courses.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 01:44 PM IST