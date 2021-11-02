NEET Result 2021 declared: 3 students secure perfect score of 720, UP, Maharashtra see maximum toppers

Results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, (NEET 2021) have been announced and among the top 20 students, 3 have touched the perfect score- 720 out of 720, while 16 have secured 715 marks and have tied at rank 5, 17 and 19 respectively. According to the official figures, a total of 1544275 students had given the medial entrance examination and of the total, 870074 candidates have qualified.

Mrinal Kutteri, Tanmay Gupta and Karthika G Nair topped the exams with ranks 1, 2 and 3 respectively. The three have secured similar marks, but have been given different ranks according to the ranking criteria. Karthika has also topped in the female category as only three girls managed to find a place in Top 20 this year. Besides, there are only 3 from OBC-NCL and one from the EWS category, among the Top 20 this time with rest of the students coming from the General Category.

Out of the total candidates who have qualified, 494806 are females 375260 are male and 8 are transgenders. Category wise, there are 396772 OBC candidates who have qualified, followed by UR category -239789, 114221 from SC and 40193 from ST category. Also, 79099 students from EWS have also qualified the examination. Result of 15 candidates have been cancelled for engaging in unfair practices.

State wise result show Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra having the highest number of students (total 3 each) in Top 20. They are followed by Telangana, Delhi, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Gujarat, Haryana, West Bengal, Kerala, Punjab and Bihar who have one candidate each in the Top 20.

NTA mailed the scorecard to the candidates ahead of publishing the result on the official website neet.nta.nic.in, this year. The scorecard can also be accessed online on the official website now for candidates who may not have been able to get their result on mail.

MCC would commence the counselling for the 15% seats of the All India Quota soon. NTA would share the state wise list with the competent authority. State Merit list will be issued by the respective institutions and counselling would commence as per their schedule.

ALSO READ Would like to enlist in the army as a doctor, says NEET 2021 topper Mrinal Kutteri

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 11:02 AM IST