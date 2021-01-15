NEET PG 2021: Exam date declared - click here to know more

The National Board of Examinations ( NBE ) has declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2021 exam date.

The entrance for postgraduate medical courses - NEET PG 2021 - will be held on 18 April across the country on a computer-based platform.

However, as per the notification, candidates who have completed their internships on or before June 30, 2021, will be allowed to appear for the exam. Apart from this, they will also be required to meet the eligibility criteria.

"NBE reserves its right to amend/defer the date of examination due to any unforeseen exigency, in consultation with the NMC and MoHFW, Govt of India," added the notice.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) is an entrance examination in India, for students who wish to study various postgraduate Doctor of Medicine, Master of Surgery and diploma courses, in government or private medical colleges in the country.