NEET PG 2021: Admit cards released on nbe.edu.in; exam on April 18

NEET PG 2021: Admit cards to be out today at nbe.edu.in; exam on April 18
The admit cards for the National Eligibility Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) has been released by the National Board of Examination (NBE) on April 14 (today).

The admit cards will be available on the official website of NBE, nbe.edu.in.

The entrance for postgraduate medical courses - NEET PG 2021 - will be held on 18 April across the country on a computer-based platform.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) is an entrance examination in India, for students who wish to study various postgraduate Doctor of Medicine, Master of Surgery and diploma courses, in government or private medical colleges in the country.

Steps to download admit card

  • Go to the official site of NBE - nbe.edu.in

  • Click on NEET PG 2021 link

  • Click on NEET PG admit card 2021 link

  • Enter required details

  • Click on the ‘Submit’ button

  • Download the admit card

  • Take its print out for further need.

