NEET admissions fraud: Ayurveda Director among 15 named in UP STF charge sheet

Lucknow: The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh probing into the admission scam in the medical colleges has chargesheeted former Director of Ayurveda SN Singh and 14 others. The Director of Ayurveda and the counselling in-charge along with 13 others have been found guilty of forging the NEET merit list.

The UP STF was asked to conduct a probe in the admission scam after it was brought to fore in November last that hundreds of students were admitted in Ayurveda College of state despite not being in the NEET merit list. These students were given admissions after forging the original NEET merit list.

UP govt had ordered CBI inquiry in case

The state government had also ordered CBI enquiry in this much hyped case. The anomaly in the admission was first detected by the union ministry of Ayush in admission of undergraduate medical courses in Ayurvedic, Unani and Homeopathy colleges.

The STF on Tuesday filed a charge sheet in the Lucknow court against former Director of Ayurveda, SN Singh, counselling in-charge Umakant Yadav, former Senior Assistant Director Rajesh Singh and Junior Director Kailash Chandra Bhaskar. The names of various officials and staff members of UPTRON Powertronics handling the counselling work too figured in the charge sheet.

These include Director of UPTRON Powertronics Kuldeep Verma, Assistant General Manager, Prabodh Singh and Technical Advisor Rupesh Srivastava. Director of private company V-3 Soft Solutions, Harshwardhan Tiwari, Saurabh Maurya, Director of Remark Tech. Indradev Mishra and Rupesh Ranjan, chairman of KVS Institute Vijay Yadav and its manager Dharmendra Yadav and a middleman Alok Trivedi too have been charge-sheeted.

In the charge sheet filed by UP STF these accused have been charged with section 420, 467, 468 and 471 of IPC. The STF has stated in the charge sheet that the Ayurveda director in connivance with the private firms’ tampered data to give admissions to students who were in the lower ranks of merit list.

