Need to protect nation from 'Foreign Destructive Ideology' and 'Andolan Jivi': PM Modi amid farmers' protests

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Monday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came up with a new acronym for FDI and hit out at those protesting for various causes in the country. These 'Andolan Jivi', he said, would have to be identified and the nation had to be protected from them.

Over the last few days, there have been a slew of international personalities who have raised their voices in support of the Indian protestors, calling out the government's actions and demanding justice. And as the chorus grew, the MEA had lashed out at "celebrities and others" for making remarks without ascertaining facts.

Now, Prime Minister Modi appears to be echoing the sentiment, stating that India needed to protect itself from "Foreign Destructive Ideology".

But it is not just external influences that the Prime Minister seems to be irked by.

As he told the Rajya Sabha, there was now a "new entity" in the country that could be spotted "wherever there is a protest, be it agitation by lawyers, students, or labourers, explicitly or implicitly". These "Andolan Jivi" he said, could not live without protests.

"We have to identify them and protect nation from them," PM Modi said.