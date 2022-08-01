Nearly 350 aircraft, including 62 operational aircraft of Spicejet inspected in last few months, says Aviation Ministry

/Representative image | Representational image

New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA conducted two special drives of spot checks in the last few months to ensure safety of flight operations, the Centre informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

A special drive of spot checks was conducted from May 2 till June 6. During the period, a total of 300 aircraft were inspected which included 62 operational aircraft of Spicejet fleet.

"The spot checks raised findings which were corrected by the airlines. Another series of spot checks were carried out on all operating aircraft of Spicejet from July 9 to 13, wherein 53 spot checks were carried out on 48 aircraft which did not raise any significant finding or safety violations," said the Ministry of civil Aviation in a written reply in the House.

However, as an abundant safety measure, DGCA ordered Spicejet to release certain identified aircraft (10) for operations only after confirming that all reported defects and malfunctions are rectified.

DGCA, further issued an interim order to Spicejet on July 27, 2022, wherein for the continued sustenance of safe and reliable air transport service, the number of departures of Spicejet have been restricted to 50 per cent of the number of departures approved under summer schedule 2022 for a period of eight weeks, said the ministry.

The ministry said that DGCA ensures timely corrective action on deficiencies noted during oversight of certified operators and maintenance of record thereof. "There have been no lapses and hence no action is pending against officials. The Government has sensitised the scheduled airlines to give utmost importance to safety of operations and has taken various steps.

Scheduled airlines have been asked to increase their engineering related capabilities at all base stations and transit stations. Special audits and spot checks have been ordered by DGCA and airlines have been asked to take appropriate mitigation action and greater internal surveillance to ensure safety of air operations.