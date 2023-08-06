 NDA Partner Kuki People's Alliance Withdraws Support From Biren Singh Govt Amid Manipur Violence
NDA Partner Kuki People's Alliance Withdraws Support From Biren Singh Govt Amid Manipur Violence

KPA president Tongmang Haokip informed about the party's decision to snap ties with the BJP-led government in Manipur.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 06, 2023, 08:42 PM IST
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh | Twitter

NDA partner Kuki People's Alliance (KPA) on Sunday announced withdrawal of support from the N Biren Singh government in Manipur.

In a letter to Governor Anusuiya Uikey, KPA president Tongmang Haokip informed about the party's decision to snap ties with the BJP-led government in Manipur, where ethnic rioting since the last three months has claimed more than 160 lives.

"After careful consideration of the current conflagration, the continued support for the incumbent government of Manipur led by Chief Minister N Biren SIngh is no longer fructuous.

"Accordingly, the support of the KPA to the Government of Manipur is hereby withdrawn and can be considered null and void," Haokip said in the letter.

2 MLAs withdraw support

In the 60-member House, the KPA has two MLAs - Kimneo Haokip Hangshing from Saikul and Chinlunthang from Singhat.

The BJP has 32 members in the Manipur Assembly, while it has support of five NPF MLAs and three independent legislators.

The opposition legislators include seven from the NPP, five from the Congress and six from JD(U).

