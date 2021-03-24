NDA likely to sweep Puducherry Assembly polls; AINRC's N Rangasamy preferred CM candidate: Opinion poll

After the fall of the Congress-DMK government in Puducherry last month, the union territory is all set to go for polls. The election for 30 Assembly seats in Puducherry will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

According to the Times Now-CVoter Opinion Poll, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)--which consists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the All India NR Congress (AINRC) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIDMK)--is likely to sweep the Puducherry Assembly polls 2021.

The NDA is projected to win between 19 and 23 seats, while the United Progressive Alliance (UPA)--which comprises the Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)--is expected to win between 7 to 11 seats.