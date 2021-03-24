NDA likely to sweep Puducherry Assembly polls; AINRC's N Rangasamy preferred CM candidate: Opinion poll

After the fall of the Congress-DMK government in Puducherry last month, the union territory is all set to go for polls. The election for 30 Assembly seats in Puducherry will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.
According to the Times Now-CVoter Opinion Poll, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)--which consists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the All India NR Congress (AINRC) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIDMK)--is likely to sweep the Puducherry Assembly polls 2021.
The NDA is projected to win between 19 and 23 seats, while the United Progressive Alliance (UPA)--which comprises the Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)--is expected to win between 7 to 11 seats.
According to the opinion poll, AINRC's N Rangasamy is the preferred chief ministerial candidate with 49.8 percent votes. Former Chief Minister and Congress leader V Narayanasamy received 20.0% votes.
In the 2016 Assembly polls, Congress had won 15 seats, All India NR Congress eight seats, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) got four seats, DMK walked away with two MLAs. BJP could not win any seats.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Dr Narayanasamy Kesavan of Congress won the single-seat from the Union Territory.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)