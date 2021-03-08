Mamata Banerjee likely to retain power in West Bengal; BJP projected to make huge gains: Opinion poll

Even after a massive exodus from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to retain power in West Bengal, projected the Times Now-C Voter opinion poll.

As per the projections, the TMC is expected to win around 146 to 162 seats in the 294-member Assembly, down from the 211 seats Banerjee's party had won in the 2016 Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, the BJP which undoubtedly is the main challenger to the ruling TMC, is projected to win between 99 to 115 seats. Notably, the saffron party had won only three seats in the 2016 Assembly polls.

The Congress, Left Front and Indian Secular Front (ISF) alliance is expected to bag around 29 to 37 seats. The Left-Congress alliance had in 2016 won 74 seats. The Congress had won 44 seats, while the CPI(M) had bagged 26 seats.