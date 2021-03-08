Kerala Assembly polls 2021: Pinarayi Vijayan likely to return to power, states survey

Ahead of the Assembly polls in Kerala, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is likely to win 82 of the total 140 seats while the United Democratic Front (UDF) may bag 56 seats, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could win just one seat. As per a survey conducted by Times Now, it can be predicted that the LDF can win 78-86 seats. Projections for UDF range from 52-60 seats, for BJP from 0-2, and others 0-2.

The LDF’s vote share may suffer a dip by 0.6 percent, from 43.5 per cent in 2016 to 42.9 per cent in 2021. UDF may also witness a decrease from 38.8 per cent in 2016 to 37.6 per cent in 2021.

As per the survey, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's popularity stood ahead as 42.42 percent of people are very much satisfied with the CM's performance. However Vijayan tops in the most favoured CM race too.

In the state, 36.36 per cent are very much satisfied and 39.66 per cent are satisfied to some extent with the current state government's performance.