NDA Leaders To Meet In Parliament After Voting On Women’s Quota, Delimitation Bills | ANI

New Delhi: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders will hold a meeting in the Parliament after discussion and voting on The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) bill, 2026 and the Delimitation Bill on Friday.

Earlier today, BJP leader Nitin Nabin chaired the meeting, which was attended by BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, Vinod Tawde, Union Minister Raksha Khadse, and other NDA leaders.

The Ruling party and Opposition participated in a heated debate in the Lok Sabha over the Centre's move to push delimitation alongside amendments to the women's quota law passed in 2023, earlier today.

Lok Sabha is continuing its discussion and vote on the passage of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, which provides 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and State Assemblies, along with the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) bill, 2026 extending it to Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir, and the Delimitation Bill, which is set to increase and redraw Lok Sabha constituencies, increasing them to 850.

Earlier on Thursday, the Lok Sabha held a marathon 12-hour session to discuss the amendments to the women's reservation bill, which removes the need to implement the bill only after the census is conducted.

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Participating in the debate on the Constitution Amendment Bill for early implementation of the women's reservation bill, PM Modi said there are some important moments in the life of a country, and the mindset of the society and the capability of the leadership can capture that moment and turn it into an asset for the nation.

"Discussion on this important bill began this morning. Many members have raised various issues, and we will provide detailed and accurate information to the House on those matters. That is why I do not wish to go into those specifics. There are some important moments in the life of a country. At such a time, the mindset of the society and the capability of the leadership capture that moment and turn it into an asset for the nation, creating a strong legacy. In the history of India's parliamentary democracy, these are such moments," he said.

Opposition parties have said they are in favour of early implementation of the Women's Reservation Act but are strongly opposed to the Delimitation Bill.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)