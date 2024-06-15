 'NDA Government Formed By Mistake, Can Fall Anytime': Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge; JDU MLC Responds
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'NDA Government Formed By Mistake, Can Fall Anytime': Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge; JDU MLC Responds

'NDA Government Formed By Mistake, Can Fall Anytime': Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge; JDU MLC Responds

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured 240 seats, falling short of the majority mark of 272, and had to rely on allies to form the government.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, June 15, 2024, 09:45 AM IST
article-image
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge | File Pic

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, stating that the coalition government at the Centre was formed by mistake and could collapse at any time.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured 240 seats, falling short of the majority mark of 272, and had to rely on allies to form the government.

Kharge remarked, "The NDA government has been formed by mistake. Modi ji doesn't have the mandate. It's a minority government. This government can fall anytime. We would like it to continue for the country's good. We should work together to strengthen the country. But our Prime Minister is used to not letting things continue smoothly. However, we will cooperate towards strengthening the country."

NDA Leaders React To Kharge's Remarks

Kharge's comments received a quick response from political opponents in Bihar.

JDU reminded Kharge of the performance of Congress-led coalition prime ministers, while RJD supported his view.

Former Bihar IPRD minister and JDU MLC Neeraj Kumar questioned Kharge’s understanding, comparing the current scenario to the Congress-led governments of PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh.

In the 1991 general election, Congress won a similar number of seats as the BJP did in 2024. Without a clear majority, Congress formed a minority government under PV Narasimha Rao. Rao then engineered a split into smaller parties, turning a minority Congress into a majority party within two years.

Read Also
VIDEO: Arun Govil, Anup Jalota & Ram Shankar Launch Modi Sarkaar Teesri Baar Song To Celebrate NDA's...
article-image

Kumar suggested Kharge might be forgetting Congress's history, stating, "Congress is now stuck in '99 ka Chakkar'."

Meanwhile, the RJD stood by Kharge amidst the NDA's criticism. RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmad supported Kharge, saying, "Kharge is right! The popular mandate was against the Modi government. Voters didn’t accept him. Still, he rose to power."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Water Crisis: Congress Workers Hold 'Matka Phod' Protest Against Govt In National Capital;...

Delhi Water Crisis: Congress Workers Hold 'Matka Phod' Protest Against Govt In National Capital;...

Bengaluru Weather Today: Pleasant Day With Rain & Thunder Showers Likely At Few Places

Bengaluru Weather Today: Pleasant Day With Rain & Thunder Showers Likely At Few Places

Gujarat Tragedy: Toddler Who Fell Into 50-Ft Deep Borewell In Amreli Declared Dead After Being...

Gujarat Tragedy: Toddler Who Fell Into 50-Ft Deep Borewell In Amreli Declared Dead After Being...

'NDA Government Formed By Mistake, Can Fall Anytime': Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge; JDU MLC...

'NDA Government Formed By Mistake, Can Fall Anytime': Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge; JDU MLC...

RSS Leader Indresh Kumar Takes U-Turn After 'Arrogant Party' Remark Against BJP Sparks Controversy

RSS Leader Indresh Kumar Takes U-Turn After 'Arrogant Party' Remark Against BJP Sparks Controversy