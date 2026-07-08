NCW Seeks Time-Bound Action, Accountability In Rajasthan Minor Gang Rape And Trafficking Case | X

New Delhi, July 8: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday took serious cognisance of the alleged gang rape and trafficking of a 13-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, directing authorities to ensure a speedy investigation, fix accountability, and strengthen child protection mechanisms.

NCW calls for swift probe

The Commission, which held a hearing under the chairpersonship of its Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, observed that the incident pointed to serious administrative lapses, shortcomings in policing, and inadequate monitoring systems that allowed the alleged crimes to continue unchecked. It stressed the need for effective coordination among the police, medical authorities, and forensic agencies to ensure a comprehensive and expeditious investigation.

The NCW directed the investigating authorities to prepare and file the chargesheet before the competent court within the prescribed timeline and ensure that the trial begins without delay to facilitate speedy justice for the survivor.

📢 In India, a girl of only 13 years old was kidnapped, sold, and gang-raped by 32 men over 5 days in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan.



Around June 18, the minor disappeared from her home (on her way to tutoring classes); a driver abducted her and sold her for money to hotel owners,… pic.twitter.com/1qwOV3pE7W — Jude Heavenly 🇳🇬🇱🇷 (@JudeHeavenly) July 8, 2026

SIT probe and arrests

Taking note of the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, the Commission said that 18 accused have reportedly been arrested so far, including hotel owners, managers, and other individuals allegedly linked to the crime.

However, it emphasised that the remaining accused should be arrested at the earliest and the investigation completed in a time-bound manner.

The hearing was attended by Sri Ganganagar District Magistrate Amit Yadav, Superintendent of Police Harishankar, Additional Superintendent of Police and SIT head Deepak Kumar, Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Chairperson Jogendra Kaushik, and other members of the CWC.

Action against illegal establishments

The Commission directed the District Magistrate to identify all unregistered and unauthorised hotels and commercial establishments operating in the district and take strict enforcement action against them within 15 days.

It also instructed the administration to fix responsibility for allowing such establishments to function without adhering to mandatory regulations.

The Superintendent of Police has been directed to conduct an accountability assessment regarding the failure of local policing mechanisms, including patrolling and monitoring systems, which allegedly failed to detect the trafficking and repeated sexual abuse of the minor.

Protection of survivor’s rights

The NCW also expressed concern over the delay in producing the survivor before the Child Welfare Committee, observing that such a delay amounted to a violation of statutory provisions governing child protection.

Taking serious note of videos and other content related to the minor survivor circulating on digital platforms, the Commission directed the police to ensure their immediate removal from all social media and online platforms.

It also instructed authorities to initiate strict legal action against those involved in recording, sharing, or circulating such material, in accordance with laws protecting the privacy and dignity of survivors of sexual assault.

Rehabilitation and accountability measures

Further, the Child Welfare Committee has been directed to ensure the survivor's safety and well-being by conducting immediate and surprise visits to her residence while continuously monitoring her rehabilitation and protection.

The District Magistrate and the Child Welfare Committee have also been asked to expedite financial assistance, compensation, and rehabilitation measures to support the survivor's recovery, safety, and long-term welfare.

The Commission has directed the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police to submit a comprehensive Action Taken Report within 15 days, detailing the progress of the investigation, action against illegal establishments, accountability measures against officials responsible for lapses, and steps taken to strengthen child safety and protection mechanisms across the district.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)