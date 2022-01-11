NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma writes to Tamil Nadu DGP seeking action against Actor Siddharth for alleged remarks against Saina Nehwal

'NCW is in touch with the Tamil Nadu DGP to take action on Saina Nehwal's issue' said NCW Chairperson, Rekha Sharma on shuttler Saina Nehwal's tweet.

She also added, "Actor Siddharth has repeatedly given sexist remarks on women."

In case of Jawed Habib's controversy she said, "He has apologised in writing but NCW is not satisfied and we have written to the police for further investigation on the matter."

Jawed Habib has apologised in writing but NCW is not satisfied and we have written to the police for further investigation on the matter: NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Jawed Habib's spitting controversy pic.twitter.com/OTLycFuMMT — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022

On January 6, the Tamil actor who is a staunch opposer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had responded to Nehwal's tweet with a demeaning comment. He said, “Subtle cock champion of the world… Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna.”

'Cock’ is a slang word used for the male sexual organ. By twisting the badminton term ‘shuttlecock’, Siddharth attempted to insult the star player.

The derogatory sexual remark that came against one of India’s most prominent and successful women took many netizens by shock as many were left disgusted by the actor's comment.

Actor Siddharth has issued a clarification on his reaction to shuttler Saina Nehwal's tweet after the lapse in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security on January 5 in Punjab.

The actor stated that his tweet doesn’t imply anything outrageous or hurtful.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 03:50 PM IST