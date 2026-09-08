NCPCR Summons Meta India Officials Over Alleged Instagram Ads Linked to Child Sexual Abuse Material

ANI

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has summoned Meta India’s Managing Director and Head to appear before it on September 9 in connection with an inquiry into allegations involving advertisements related to Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material (CSEAM).

The child rights body initiated the proceedings after taking suo motu cognisance of a media report published by BBC Eye. On July 3, 2026, the NCPCR issued a notice to Meta Platforms, Inc., seeking an explanation regarding the allegations. Meta submitted its response to the Commission a week later.

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After reviewing the company’s response, the NCPCR decided to conduct a formal inquiry to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding the allegations. As part of the proceedings, the Commission has now directed Meta India’s senior officials to appear before it and provide additional information.

The development comes amid separate proceedings by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which had asked the Delhi Police to carry out a detailed investigation into allegations that paid advertisements on Meta-owned Instagram promoted child sexual abuse material in India.

The NHRC also directed authorities to examine whether Meta and other entities concerned had complied with their statutory reporting obligations under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The NHRC acted on media reports by the BBC World Service alleging that certain Instagram advertisements used specific expressions and directed users to channels where such material was allegedly being offered for sale.

On July 8, the NHRC asked the Delhi Police Commissioner to submit a comprehensive Action Taken Report (ATR). The proceedings followed a complaint received by the Commission on July 6. The NHRC subsequently sent another letter to Delhi Police on July 29, seeking the requisite report.