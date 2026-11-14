NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule Open To Delimitation Proposal If Lok Sabha Seats Rise 50% Across All States

Supriya Sule | File Pic

Mumbai: NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule on Saturday signalled her party's willingness to consider supporting the proposed delimitation exercise if the number of Lok Sabha seats is increased by 50% uniformly across all states and women's reservation is implemented alongside it.

BJP Proposes 50% Increase In Lok Sabha Seats Across All States, Says Sule

Speaking to the media in Delhi, Sule said the BJP had invited Opposition leaders for a meeting to discuss the proposed delimitation Bill, during which the ruling party presented its proposal to increase Lok Sabha seats by 50% in every state, irrespective of population.

Sule said the growing size of parliamentary constituencies had made it increasingly difficult for MPs to effectively represent their voters. "Some constituencies now have 25 to 30 lakh voters, making them difficult for any MP to manage. If seats are increased uniformly by 50% and women's reservation is given priority along with the delimitation Bill, we can consider the proposal positively in the national interest," she said.

NCP-SP Yet To Take Final Decision On Delimitation Bill

However, she clarified that the NCP-SP had not taken a formal decision on supporting the legislation as it had not yet received an official copy of the proposed Bill. She added that her party wanted to discuss the proposal with its INDIA bloc partners and build a broader consensus before taking a final stand.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar opposed increasing the number of constituencies, stating that delimitation should be carried out within the existing strength of the Lok Sabha.

Referring to the delimitation exercise undertaken during the Congress regime, Wadettiwar said reserved constituencies had been shifted without increasing the overall number of seats. He alleged that constituencies were not divided on the basis of caste, religion or the voting patterns of Opposition supporters.

"We support delimitation within the existing number of constituencies. Increasing seats and then carrying out delimitation to create constituencies favourable to the ruling party through unfair practices will be opposed," he said.

Wadettiwar also criticised reports of some political leaders considering joining the ruling establishment, saying such a move would amount to betraying the people of Maharashtra and disrespecting the mandate given by voters.

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