NCP-SP Leader Rohit Pawar Meets Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi, Requests AAP MPs To Raise Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Incident In Parliament – WATCH

Delhi: The Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) leader Rohit Pawar on Saturday met AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi to discuss the recent plane crash involving Ajit Pawar, and shared information gathered over the past few days in the case.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a tweet shared on X (formerly Twitter), Pawar said, "Met the state's valiant leader and former Chief Minister of Delhi, Hon. Shri Arvind Kejriwal ji, in Delhi, discussed the matter of Ajitdada's plane crash with him, and presented the complete information gathered over the past few days regarding this."

He also mentioned that Kejriwal assured support for an impartial investigation to ensure justice for Ajit Pawar and prevent similar accidents in the future. In addition to this, Pawar also requested that AAP MPs raise the issue in Parliament, on which "Kejriwal too gave a positive response." Apart from Kejriwal, Rohit Pawar also met another AAP leader, Sanjay Singh, in Delhi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier on Friday, Pawar had said that he would be meeting Kejriwal and leaders of the INDI bloc in Delhi, urging them to raise in Parliament the issue of the January 28 plane crash.

Moreover, apart from AAP leaders, he also sought appointments with the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Kanimozhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Hemant Soren. He said, "All these major leaders and parties are fighting against the government for the interests of the people, and together we will request them."