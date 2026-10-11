NCB Seizes 53.937 Kg Methamphetamine Worth ₹43 Crore In Guwahati, Arrests Two Manipur-Based Drug Traffickers |

NCB seized 53.937 kg Methamphetamine, valued at approx. Rs 43 crore in illicit market, during an intelligence-led operation in Guwahati.

Major Drug Trafficking Attempt Foiled

Two drug traffickers have been arrested, foiling a major drug trafficking attempt from Myanmar into North-East.

Acting on credible intelligence inputs, NCB officers intercepted two trucks & detected specially fabricated concealed cavities inside the fuel tanks of both vehicles, ingeniously designed to smuggle narcotics while evading detection by enforcement agencies.

The operation resulted in the recovery of the contraband & on-the-spot arrest of two drug traffickers, both residents of Bishnupur, Manipur.

Under the special “Absconder Drive Fortnight,” NCB Guwahati apprehended six accused wanted in various NDPS cases. Of those apprehended, two hail from Assam & one each from Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur & Tripura. These apprehensions mark a significant step towards bringing individuals evading the legal process to justice.