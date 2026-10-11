‘Abducted At Airport, Phones Seized, Denied Lawyer’: CJP’s Saurav Das Alleges Police High-Handedness After Release |

CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka accused Delhi Police of violating their rights during detention, while party legal affairs head Ratna Singh alleged harassment and intimidation of protesters and their families.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka on Sunday accused the Centre and Delhi Police of high-handedness during their detention, alleging that they were forcibly taken into custody at Delhi airport, denied access to legal assistance and had their mobile phones seized without documentation.

Addressing their first press conference after being released following 24 hours in detention, the leaders criticised the Narendra Modi government over restrictions imposed during protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Das alleged that the country was witnessing an Emergency-like situation, citing mass detentions, restrictions on public transport and internet shutdowns in parts of Delhi.

"Entire Delhi is like a fort with 40,000 personnel. They are trying to give a negative image to our movement...by shutting 50+ metro stations, shops, roads. They want to put the Gen Z movement in bad light," Das told reporters.

‘Police Abducted Us At Airport’, Alleges Das

Das said the party leaders had anticipated detention but were shocked by the manner in which police took them into custody.

“When we landed, police immediately jumped into the stairs leading to the plane and abducted us,” he said.

He alleged that officers forcibly seized their mobile phones, refused to provide seizure documents and denied them access to lawyers.

"They gave us no papers or grounds of detention. They seized our phones forcefully using female cops. We still gave our phones and asked for seizure memo but they refused to do so...We have a legal right to a lawyer but police said no. They said that under detention, we have no rights. Imagine what they must be doing to others."

Das further claimed that the police retained their phones for more than 24 hours, raising concerns about possible tampering with the devices.

"We suspect what all they must have done to our phones. We think they hacked our phones. Or cloned our phones. Maybe they planted evidence. And this is a rational doubt. Since they gave us no document and had our phones for over 24 hours," Das said.

He also criticised the government over its handling of the protests against Gyanesh Kumar, whom he described as a traitor.

Ranka Questions Bail Bond Condition, Targets Modi And Shah

Ranka criticised the condition imposed for his release, which required him to refrain from breaching the peace.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Police were responsible for disturbing public order rather than the protesters.

“Only Modi, Shah and Delhi Police are breaching peace. We just want to peacefully protest at Jantar Mantar,” Ranka said.

The CJP leaders maintained that their movement was peaceful and questioned the restrictions imposed on demonstrations in the capital.

CJP Alleges Police Harassment Of Volunteers And Families

CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh accused Delhi Police of harassing party volunteers and intimidating their families ahead of the protests.

She alleged that police personnel visited volunteers’ residences between Friday night and Saturday and pressured their parents.

Singh accused the government of acting out of fear of the protests and claimed that police were following instructions from higher authorities.

She also alleged that Intelligence Bureau (IB) personnel followed her after she arrived in Delhi.

Ratna Singh Claims Police Confined Her In Jangpura For Nine Hours

Describing her experience, Singh alleged that police personnel visited her apartment, harassed her flatmates and later surrounded her vehicle with four cars.

“Four police personnel came to my apartment. They harassed my flatmates by ringing the doorbell in the morning . Later, when I left and was sitting in car. All of a sudden, four cars cams and detained me by surrounding me from two sides. I was sitting between 4 cars for 9 hours in Jangpura. This caused problems for all residents. They kept saying they got orders from above. 30-35 officials came and said either I should come to detention center or get house arrested. How can you wrongfully confine us,” Ratna said.

Singh claimed that she remained confined in Jangpura for nine hours and that between 30 and 35 officials pressured her to either accompany them to a detention centre or remain under house arrest.

She questioned the legality of the alleged restrictions on her movement and maintained that the police action had also inconvenienced local residents.

The allegations come amid criticism of the police response to demonstrations in Delhi against the Chief Election Commissioner.