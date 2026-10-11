Delhi Protest: 100 Detained At Connaught Place Despite Supreme Court Order, John Brittas Among Those Held | AI

Around 100 protesters were taken away in two buses as demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar continued in Delhi. The Supreme Court had earlier directed authorities to prevent unlawful detentions and ensure free movement.

Delhi Police on Sunday continued detaining protesters around Connaught Place, including Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader John Brittas, as fresh demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar took place despite a Supreme Court order protecting peaceful and unarmed protesters from unlawful detention.

Around 100 protesters were taken away in two buses as police moved to disperse groups gathering in the area.

In one incident, police pulled a man out of a burger outlet on suspicion of being a protester. A video showed him telling officers that he was merely standing there and refusing to accompany them. Police later allowed him to leave.

Several empty buses meant for transporting detained protesters were also seen near RK Ashram Metro station as crowds gathered in the vicinity.

Supreme Court Orders Protection Of Peaceful Protesters

Earlier on Sunday, a special Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana directed that peaceful and unarmed protesters should not be detained except in accordance with the “procedure established by law”.

The directions followed an urgent hearing on petitions alleging mass detentions, restrictions on movement, suspension of internet services and non-compliance with the court’s October 9 order concerning transport restrictions ahead of Saturday’s protests against Kumar.

The court also directed that Metro and railway services in Delhi operate normally, internet connectivity remain undisturbed and free movement be permitted.

Authorities were further directed to remove a notice imposing prohibitory restrictions around the Supreme Court and other court complexes to ensure unhindered “access to justice”.

Brittas Condemns Police Action, Questions Detention Of CJP Leaders

Brittas criticised the police action, alleging that officers had used excessive force against peaceful protesters.

“Brute force has been used against people who were protesting peacefully. No matter how hard they try to break this agitation, it will only grow by leaps and bounds, and we will continue to protest peacefully. This will only push the protest to greater heights. Just think about the police rushing into an aircraft to take Abhijit Dipke and others into custody. What was the hurry to board an aircraft? Are those people hijackers? This is a violation of basic rules of civil aviation,” he said.

Brittas also questioned the circumstances in which Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Abhijit Dipke and others were taken into custody aboard an aircraft.

One of the detained protesters, speaking on condition of anonymity, claimed that he had been standing peacefully near the demonstration when police intervened.

“I would have also been beaten if I was alone. I was just standing there near the protest. Even if they are protesting, it is their right. Why are they being detained and beaten up,” he said.

Delhi Police Register Over 20 FIRs Following Saturday’s Protests

Delhi Police have registered more than 20 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with attempts to organise protests in the capital on Saturday despite restrictions imposed by the authorities, senior officers said.

An officer also referred to cases involving alleged attacks on police personnel and attempts to obstruct government officials from performing their duties.

"More than 20 FIRs have also been registered in connection with alleged attacks on police personnel during the demonstrations, with police citing attempts to disrupt law and order and obstruct government officials from performing their duties," the officer said.

The police maintained that the cases concerned alleged disruptions to law and order and interference with official duties.

CJP Questions Restrictions On Fundamental Rights

Ratna Singh, legal affairs head of the Cockroach Janta Party, which called for the demonstrations, criticised the police action and questioned why judicial intervention had become necessary to protect protesters’ rights.

“The fact that this matter even has to be brought before the Supreme Court is telling. After what happened yesterday, we must ask why the state machinery is being directed to infringe fundamental rights left, right and centre,” Singh said.

The latest detentions came amid continued protests against Kumar and allegations of excessive police action, despite the Supreme Court’s interim directions concerning peaceful assemblies, public transport and freedom of movement.

There was no immediate response from Delhi Police to the allegations concerning Sunday’s detentions at the time the report was filed.